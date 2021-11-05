William Blair Comments on Incyte Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Incyte stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

