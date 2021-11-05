William Blair Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

