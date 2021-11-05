William Blair Weighs in on Pyxis Oncology Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.08) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

PYXS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

