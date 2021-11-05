William Robert Otten Sells 1,850 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Robert Otten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50.

On Wednesday, September 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.42 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6,842.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,307,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

