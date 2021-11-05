window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:AIRE)

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AIRE opened at GBX 73.81 ($0.96) on Friday. has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

