Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

WING opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

