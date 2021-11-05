Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.