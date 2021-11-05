Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

WING stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

