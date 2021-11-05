Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $168.38, but opened at $149.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $147.09, with a volume of 20,503 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Several research firms have commented on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

