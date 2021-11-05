WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.80

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 5144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

