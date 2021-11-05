WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $76.05. 51,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 45,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

