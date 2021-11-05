WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,190 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $248,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 26.7% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,931,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 407,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $59,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.