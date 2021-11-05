Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.97). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.81.

WIX opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

