Wolfe Research Downgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,935,171 shares of company stock valued at $425,607,783. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 33.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 81,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

