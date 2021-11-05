Wolfe Research Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target cut by analysts at Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.76.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

