Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $290.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,613.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.11. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $292.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

