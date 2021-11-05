World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0292

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $69,755.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

