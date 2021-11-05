WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 220,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WPP by 37.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

