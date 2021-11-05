WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $71.65 on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,470,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

