Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head to Head Contrast

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Xcelerate alerts:

This table compares Xcelerate and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 12.22 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -81.40

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Volatility and Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.26, suggesting that its share price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xcelerate and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 2 15 0 2.88

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.