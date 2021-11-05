XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Announces Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 0.78. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Aegis dropped their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XOMA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XOMA were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

