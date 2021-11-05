XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.XPO Logistics also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $80.36. 18,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.