XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down to $86.67

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.67, but opened at $81.50. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 29,671 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

