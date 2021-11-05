xRhodium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 98.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002001 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $76.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001293 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00113144 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.