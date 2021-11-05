Xueyan Wang Sells 3,081 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $108,543.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $28,700,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $508,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.