Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Xylem also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,253. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $8,945,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.