Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,519,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,536. Yelp has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.