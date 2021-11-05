YENTEN 24 Hour Volume Hits $441.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $92,753.07 and approximately $441.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,980.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.61 or 0.07341062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00324709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.30 or 0.00982777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00086927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00417644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00284994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00243095 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

