YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 10,475 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk A. Zambetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 934,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

