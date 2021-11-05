Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Yum China were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 515,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,786,427,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Yum China by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

