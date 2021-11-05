Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 667,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 60,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

