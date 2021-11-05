Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.25. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,213. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.