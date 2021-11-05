Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $5.61. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 344.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.22 to $16.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $27.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.05.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.24. 12,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 137.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,844 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

