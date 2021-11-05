Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

