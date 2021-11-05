Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.54 Million

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.95 million and the lowest is $100.20 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $382.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $441.83 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.72. 238,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

