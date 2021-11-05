Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post sales of $172.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.06 million to $179.16 million. Apartment Income REIT reported sales of $173.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $685.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,633. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $34,350,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

