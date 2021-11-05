Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post sales of $2.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 816.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $8.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.41 million, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million.

APDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 17,661,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

