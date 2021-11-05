Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $12.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $12.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.32 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.
Shares of Exagen stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
See Also: Hedge Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.