Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $12.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $12.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.32 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.