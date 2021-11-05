Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,365. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $4,080,874. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,107,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 158,751 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

