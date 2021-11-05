Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $325.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.16. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $226.99 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

