Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.04. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

