Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.66. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $56.68. 1,227,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,987. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,428,000 after purchasing an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

