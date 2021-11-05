Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

