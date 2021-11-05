Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.01). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,807,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,344. Carvana has a 1-year low of $182.06 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.02. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

