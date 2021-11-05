Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,726. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.