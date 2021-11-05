Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

INDI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 565,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,193. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 0.01.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.