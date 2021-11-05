Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.92). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.