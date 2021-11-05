Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $10.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $516.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $592.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $115.33 million to $165.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

argenx stock opened at $330.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.31. argenx has a twelve month low of $246.02 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in argenx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in argenx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in argenx by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

