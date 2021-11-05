Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $130.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.38 million and the lowest is $124.00 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $472.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $485.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $528.13 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $542.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after purchasing an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

