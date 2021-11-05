Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $733.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.